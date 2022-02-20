The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $10,037,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 620.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 160,583 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 21.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after buying an additional 157,805 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRWG. Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $59.67.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

