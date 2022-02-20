The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 759 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Tennant worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 72.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. Tennant has a 52-week low of $70.14 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

