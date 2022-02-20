The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,799 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,303,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,841,000 after buying an additional 1,300,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after purchasing an additional 328,929 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,045 shares of company stock worth $55,243. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFFN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CFFN opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

