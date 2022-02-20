The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 5.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.