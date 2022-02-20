The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Middleby by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,726,000 after buying an additional 644,963 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 1,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 46,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock opened at $182.71 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $131.87 and a one year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.73. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup raised their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

