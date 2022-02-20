The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $78.51

Shares of The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.51 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 71.26 ($0.96). The Mission Marketing Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 442,939 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.51. The company has a market capitalization of £65.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.41.
The Mission Marketing Group Company Profile (LON:TMMG)
