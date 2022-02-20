The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Update

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,756,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 2,133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,567.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SZKBF opened at $8.30 on Friday. Shizuoka Bank has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.

Shizuoka Bank Company Profile

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

