The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Update

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,756,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 2,133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,567.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SZKBF opened at $8.30 on Friday. Shizuoka Bank has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.
Shizuoka Bank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shizuoka Bank (SZKBF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.