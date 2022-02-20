The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $713,323.65 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12.

On Thursday, December 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 898.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,824,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,937 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 877.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,577,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.