TheStreet Downgrades FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FAT Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ FAT opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.04. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -32.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FAT Brands by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

