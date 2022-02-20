THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

THKLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get THK alerts:

Shares of THKLY opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10. THK has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 577.25 and a beta of 1.24.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.