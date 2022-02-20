Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $11,612.62 and $93,544.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00287760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.