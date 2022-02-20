Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 197,176 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,176 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.20% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $69,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

