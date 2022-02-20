Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 53,906 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,906 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.84% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $55,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after buying an additional 2,085,959 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after buying an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after buying an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after buying an additional 6,517,880 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.91 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

