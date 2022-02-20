Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $64.43 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,668 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Capital One Financial worth $64,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 549,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,943,000 after buying an additional 314,758 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,323,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF opened at $153.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $116.67 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.