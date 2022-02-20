Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 277,265 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 277,265 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stryker were worth $49,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

NYSE:SYK opened at $248.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

