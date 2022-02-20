Toast, Inc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toast in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Toast’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. increased their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.52. Toast has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $69.93.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

