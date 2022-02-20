Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.520-$23.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.16 billion-$17.16 billion.

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,318. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.63. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

