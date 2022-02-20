Toll Brothers (TOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TOL opened at $54.03 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

