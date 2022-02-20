Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.82.
Shares of TD opened at $83.22 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.6958 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
