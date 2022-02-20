Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 20,382 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,816 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,049. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLF opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.