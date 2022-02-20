Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $102.01 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

