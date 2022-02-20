Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average is $120.15. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.