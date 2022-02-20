Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Blink Charging worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Blink Charging by 86.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Blink Charging stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 3.60.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

