Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $339,254,000 after buying an additional 235,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $270.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.59. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.