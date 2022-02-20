Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 13.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock opened at $358.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

