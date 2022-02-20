Tourist Token Trading Up 90% Over Last Week (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 79.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded 90% higher against the dollar. One Tourist Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Tourist Token has a market cap of $38,924.65 and approximately $104.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.49 or 0.06807735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.34 or 0.99929880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051432 BTC.

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars.

