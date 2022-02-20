TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

