TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 15,225 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 178.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,740 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

