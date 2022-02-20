TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Atlassian by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $298.07 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.60, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.78.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

