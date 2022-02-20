TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,667 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $146,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.