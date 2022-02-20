TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,438,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,357,000 after purchasing an additional 594,499 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

