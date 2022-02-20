TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,896,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,691,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

