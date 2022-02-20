Transcodium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,748.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Transcodium has a market cap of $740,377.64 and approximately $1,748.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

