Transocean (RIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RIG stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Transocean alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Transocean by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.