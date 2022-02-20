Transocean (RIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RIG stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
