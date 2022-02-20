TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. 777,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

