Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of TROX opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,201,000 after purchasing an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 40.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 478,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

