Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-3.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.86. Tronox also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.080-$3.590 EPS.

Tronox stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,048. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

