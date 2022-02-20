TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.78 Million

Equities analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to announce sales of $53.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.35 million. TrueCar posted sales of $63.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $239.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.10 million to $240.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $244.87 million, with estimates ranging from $243.60 million to $246.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TrueCar.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

TRUE opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,629,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 873,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

