Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

