Truist Financial Comments on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

ADI stock opened at $160.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,322 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,220,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

