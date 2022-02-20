Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRUP. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.00.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of TRUP opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.38. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,481. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.