Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 30,623 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.