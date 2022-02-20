Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.21 Million in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Camping World by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Camping World by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 108,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

