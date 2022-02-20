Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,610,044,000 after purchasing an additional 646,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.17. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.
Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.
In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
