Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 192,600 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 185.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 192,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.58% of Haemonetics worth $20,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in Haemonetics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Haemonetics by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of HAE opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $133.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.93.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

