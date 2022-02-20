Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 372,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1,142.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.64 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

