Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.24% of Comerica worth $25,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

CMA opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

