Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $23.98 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 580,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $23,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

