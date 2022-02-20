Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.89% of DigitalBridge Group worth $26,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
About DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.
