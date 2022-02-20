Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,299,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,936 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.76% of Yamana Gold worth $28,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 518,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 68,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 186,386 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.91.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.91 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

